Canyon Lake

Weather Conditions

52° F

Cloudy

February 17, 2017 Edition › 

Shirley D’Agostino ziplines for 80th birthday

Shirley and granddaughter Lauren give the thumbs up after their ride on the "Slotzilla."

Credit: Shirley D'Agostino

Shirley poses for a group photo with friends at her 80th birthday celebration.

Credit: Mike Gillmore

Article
Print

Shirley D’Agostino celebrated her 80th birthday recently at a lunch given by Rita Wacker at her home.  In attendance were Cathy Barr, Laverne Cann, Dawn Haggerty, Cathy Hawley, LaRue McNamara, Pamela Novak, Diane Robinson, Joanna Spiller, Barbara Weatherman, Erla Wetherell, Rita Wacker and Mike Gillmore (photograher).

A few days later, Shirley traveled with her husband Sal and son Mike to Las Vegas where she joined up with her granddaughter Lauren to ride the Slotzilla Zipline down Fremont St.  The slot machine-inspired zipline is 12 stories high.

More Stories
Most Popular
Sections

Schools and Sports

POA News

City Connection

Movie Reviews by Reel People

Teen Talk

Letters

Near and Far with The Friday Flyer

Announcements

In Memoriam

Golf News

Club News

Cook's Corner

Arts and Entertainment

News Briefs

Out and About in Canyon Lake