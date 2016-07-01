Weather statistics are provided by Pat Elliano from his weather station in Canyon Lake. Data is from February 8 to February 14.
High temperature this week: 72
High temperature last week: 71
High temperature this time last year: 85
Low temperature this week: 40
Low temperature last week: 33
Low temperature this time last year: 44
Rain this week: “0.28”
Rain last week: 0.16"
Rain this week last year: 0.00"
Rainfall since July 1, 2016: 10.86"
Rainfall last week: 10.58"
Rainfall by this time last year: 5.61"
Peak wind speed this week: 17/N
Peak wind speed last week: 14/W
Peak wind speed at this time last year: 19/WNW
Lake level this week: 1381.40'
Lake level last week: 1381.33'
Lake level this time last year: 1381.72'
Dam spillway level: 1381.76'
Dam spillway level last week: 1381.76'
Dam spillway level this week: 1381.76'
Lake temperature this week: 53
Lake temperature last week: 52
Lake temperature this time last year: 55