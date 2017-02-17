Canyon Laker Alexa McKee has donated her hair five times. The donations totaled more than 60 inches of hair. Alexa was just five years old the first time she donated her hair to "Locks of Love," a non-profit organization that provides hairpieces to financially disadvantaged children in the United States and Canada under age 21 suffering from long-term medical hair loss from any diagnosis. She would go on to donate her hair a total of five times before her 18th birthday.

The second time Alexa donated her hair she was eight years old and a 3rd grader at Cottonwood Canyon Elementary. She donated it for Bailey Howe's “Hair Raising” event at California Styles in June 2007. According to her mom, Delfina McKee, Alexa decided to cut her hair because she wanted to help someone in need and was ready for a new shorter hairstyle. Two years later, the then 10 year old Canyon Lake Middle School student cut and donated her hair again.

The fourth time Alexa donated her hair she was a 12-year-old 7th grader and honor roll student at Canyon Lake Middle School. This time she was motivated to donate her hair for an event organized by Canyon Laker Cyndi Hermanns. This Locks of Love event was sponsored by Pure Glo Tan in the Towne Center in 2011.

Last year, before heading to college at University of California San Diego, Alexa had 12 inches of her hair cut so she could donate once again to Locks of Love. She plans to grow out her hair and looks forward to donating to the organization a sixth time.

Those wishing to donate hair to Locks of Love may do so by mailing their hair to 234 Southern Blvd., West Palm Beach, Fl 33405-2701. Ten inches measured tip to tip is the minimum length used for a hairpiece. Hair must be clean, dried and in a ponytail or braid before it's cut. Ponytails should be placed inside a plastic bag and then an envelope when mailed. For more information, visit the Locks of Love website at locksoflove.org.