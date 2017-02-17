Ready, set, glow! The Family Matters Club third annual Glow-in-the-Dark Easter Egg Hunt is set for Saturday, April 1, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Holiday Harbor. The evening will start with games and crafts followed by a glow-in-the-dark Easter egg hunt on the grass area. Food and snacks will be available for purchase. The Family Matters Club says residents can look forward to a few other surprises too.

A wristband is required to participate in the games and Easter egg hunt. The cost is $5 per wristband.

The club has other upcoming events residents may want to save the date for. On March 1, the club will tour the Fingerprints Museum in Hemet at 11 a.m.

On March 15, the club is having a meet-up at Buddies Pizza, 2503E. Lakeshore Dr., Lake Elsinore. The kids will be able to make their own mini pizza. The cost, which includes a drink, is $5 per person. Parents can make their own pizza for the same price too.

For more information about the museum and pizza events, contact Wendy Duran at clfmclub@aol.com.

The club will be hosting a Family Comedy Club Night at the Lodge on Sunday, April 23, at 6 p.m. Stand-up comedian Justin Berkman will headlining. Justin is a fixture at the top comedy clubs in Los Angeles. He also has hosted events for the Children's Hospital Los Angeles and entertained U.S. troops in 16 countries.

Tickets for Family Comedy Club Night are $15 for adults; $8 for kids. Food will be available for purchase. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 714-394-4885.