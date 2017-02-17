The Canyon Lake Golf Course has several clubs, plus a Junior Golf Program. Tee Time reservations begin at 6 a.m. daily and may be made seven days in advance. Residents may purchase single rounds of golf in the Pro Shop at the Country Club. Annual memberships are available to both residents and non-residents.

Adult Golf Lessons

The golf professional staff offers golf lessons seven days a week. Adult lessons are $35 for a 30 minute session; $50 for one hour session. Three one hour sessions can be purchase for $135; five one hours session for $200. Reservations are required. For more information on group pricing, call the Golf Pro Shop at 951-244-6841, ext. 820.

9ers Golf Club

On Thursday, March 9, the 9ers Golf Club will be hosting its second Spring Scholarship Golf Tournament. All proceeds will go towards a scholarship for a worthy Canyon Lake student who plans to attend college and play golf in the fall. This event includes lunch. For more information, contact Linda Kielty at 951-202-5046 or Teresa Roberson at 310-741-0223.

The 9ers Golf Club is a member of the Women's Southern California Golf Association. Ladies who are interested in playing golf and making new friends are invited to play with the 9ers Golf Club; all levels of golfers are welcome. The club meets on Thursdays in the Magnolia Room at the Country Club. In the fall and winter the club meets at 9:30 a.m. and tee off at 10 a.m. In the spring and summer the club meets at 8 a.m. and tee off at 8:30 a.m. For more information, call Linda Kielty at 951-746-2250.

Women's Golf Club

The Women's Golf Club will be hosting its 44th annual President's Cup Tournament on March 14, 16 and 21. This is a major three-day Net Tournament. The overall net winner will receive a medallion or diamond. The winner of each flight will receive a medallion or diamond. Other winners will receive prizes. To be eligible, a member must have played and posted six sanctioned club event scores in the previous six months. Lunch and awards will be held on the final day. A signup sheet is in the Pro Shop at the Country Club. Deadline for signups is March 7. For more information, contact Ura Furry at 951-244-1910.

The Canyon Lake Women's Golf Club (CLWGC) was established in 1971 and is a member of the Women's Southern California Golf Association (WSCGA). The club meets on Tuesdays in the Magnolia Room at the County Club. Women wishing to play must check in before 7:30 a.m.; start time is 8 a.m. In the spring and summer the club meets at 7 a.m. Major tournaments include the Presidents Cup, Club Championship and Senior Tournament. For more information, call Darlene Cortez at 951-244-4751.

Men's Golf Club

The Canyon Lake Men's Golf Club (CLMGC) Spring Kick Off Tournament will be held Saturday and Sunday March 18 and 19. Shotgun starts at 8 a.m. on both days. The format is Partners Best Ball both days. The tournament also serves as the CLMGC's SCGA tournament qualifier.

The CLMGC presently has 280 members. The club meets for play every Wednesday morning. Sign up for play is in the Magnolia Room at the Country Club between 6:30 and 7:30 a.m. In addition to Wednesday play, the club sponsors eight major tournaments throughout the year. CLMGC dues include membership in the Southern California Golf Association (SCGA). Canyon Lake residents and property owners age 18 and older are eligible. For more information, call Membership Director Greg Brack at 951-570-1239.

Family Golf Club

The Family Golf Club promotes the sport of golf bringing together men, women and juniors in an atmosphere of education, camaraderie, fairness and competition in a friendly family oriented environment. The club hosts beginner and youth clinics, tournaments and social events throughout the year.

The club's official golf day is Wednesday at approximately 11:30 a.m. Some members schedule golf days on Mondays, Fridays or Saturdays at 11:30 a.m.

The tournament director works closely with Golf Pro Pat Kemball and his staff to assure tournaments are balanced. Organizers say all members enjoy a fun and friendly atmosphere.

The Family Golf Club is a member of the Southern California Golf Association (SCGA). It holds open meetings the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Magnolia Room at the Country Club. For membership information or application, call Kevin O'Leary at 951-818-3361. For general information, call Tom Ward at 714-309-6923.

Junior Golf Program

The Junior Golf Program is a level based program for children ages 5 to 17. There is testing every month to provide the students with the ability to move on to a higher level. Once the student passes all three levels they are eligible to play with the advanced group. The initial cost is $100 followed by monthly payments of $60. For more information, contact Bryan Carlson at carlsonb@pga.com or sign up in the Golf Pro Shop.

After Lunch Bunch

Due to rain, the After Lunch Bunch did not golf last week. Next week's game will be Partners best Ball; players may pick their own partner and foursomes.

The After lunch Bunch was founded 37 years ago. The group plays an 18 hole tournament every Friday. Entries are open to all male golfers with an established handicap. Entry fee is $5 with an optional 25 maximum “Skins” game. Players wishing to join can enter any Friday morning between 8:30 and 9:15 a.m. in the Magnolia Room at the Country Club or by phone at 951- 249-4565 or 951-237-6102.