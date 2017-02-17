The Canyon Lake Lions Club is asking for anyone with eyeglasses that are no longer being used to help others by giving the gift of sight. Residents can drop off new and used glasses in the donation boxes located at the Country Club and Pack, Wrap and Post in the Towne Center.

The Lions Club collects used eyeglasses and delivers them to regional Lions Eyeglass Recycling Centers where volunteers clean, sort by prescription strength and package the glasses. The recycled glasses are then distribute to people in need in developing countries where they will have the greatest impact.

For more information about Lions Recycle for Sight, visit lionseyes.org or californialionsfriendsinsight.org.