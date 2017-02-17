Meet the 2017/19 Board of Directors candidates

Four candidates have announced their intention to run for the three positions on the Canyon Lake Property Owners Association Board of Directors. The three seats currently held by Bruce Yarbrough, Eric Spitzer and Edward “Ed” Horton are up for election on May 11, 2017.

Tom Nathan, Phil Hawgood, Paul Chenette and Michael Harris have completed and turned in their “Notice of Intent to Run” packets and announced their candidacy.

The following introductions are summarized from the resumes the candidates filed with the Association as of February 17. They are listed in the order they will appear on the ballot as determined by an official lottery. The candidates' complete resumes and statements of goals and objectives can be found at canyonlaekpoa.com and will be mailed to Prime Members in good standing.

Tom Nathan has been a Canyon Lake resident since 2001. He is the president of the Ski Club and serves on the Finance Committee, Recreation Committee and the Rules and Regulations Committee. Tom has been involved with the Men's Golf Club, Little League, Co-Ed Softball Club, Men's Softball Club and Tennis Club.

Tom's educational background is in business administration. He has a bachelor's degree in accounting and a master's degree in financial management. His professional experience includes over 30 years in the healthcare, restaurant and marine industries.

Tom says his goal is to protect and preserve the exclusive use private community that Canyon Lake already is while helping to plan for an even greater community in the years ahead. Tom says security will be a high priority.

Phil Hawgood has been a Canyon Lake property owner since 1985. He has a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Child Development. His professional experience includes nine years of real estate sales and 35 years of real estate development.

Phil says his goals and objectives are to bring decades of real estate investment and construction experience to achieve goals faster and with less money expended and to bring a greater level of transparency to the Board to ensure accountability and better utilize the skills of the members of the community.

Paul Chenette has been a Canyon Lake resident since 1985. He owned Autocare USA, a Canyon Lake business, from 2003 to 2015. His community involvement includes serving on the POA Board from 2010 to 2012 (president from 2011 to 2012) and serving as the president of the Chamber of Commerce in 2005 and vice-president in 2013.

During his 32 years in Canyon Lake, Paul has been a member of the Ski Club, Choraleers, Men's Softball, Lighthouse Players, Canyon Lake Community Theatre and the World Record Helicopter Team. He was awarded the Canyon Lake Chamber of Commerce “Citizen of the Year” in 2008 and 2012 and “Business of the Year” in 2004, 2009 and 2011.

Paul says his goal is to be the voice of the member at the Board level on all projects and association decisions, to work closely with the Board to build a strong leadership team that will gain the support from the whole community and to complete projects as promised.

Michael “Mike” Harris has been a Canyon Lake resident since 2012. He is a retired HVAC contractor who managed his own business for more than 20 years. His community involvement includes being an alternate member of the Architectural Control Committee, member of the Canyon Lake K-9 Club and member of the Roadrunners Club.

Michael says his objective is to share his passion and continued support for the community and to enlighten members of new and ongoing projects.

The Friday Flyer invited the four candidates to answer a series of questions, witch will be featured in the weeks leading up to the election. During this period, residents will have a chance to hear from the candidates and read about the past experiences and qualifications of each candidate and what they hope to accomplish if elected to serve on the POA Board.

Election ballots will be mailed to Prime Members April 11. The last day it's recommended a homeowner mail a ballot is May 8. The winners will be announced on May 11 in the Holiday Bay Room at the Lodge at the Annual Meeting of the Members and Election of Directors.

Nicole Ganz Jamal with HOA Elections of California, Inc. is the 2017 Inspector of Elections. Ballot questions should be directed to HOA Elections of California, Inc. at 888-589-8683 or info@hoaelections.com.

Election Calendar

Friday, February 24 ? Candidate Orientation Meeting

Saturday, March 11 ? Election signs can be posted; POA election signs can only be placed in the community setback in the 60-day period prior to the election in accordance with the Election Sign Policy.

Monday, March 20 ? Member of Record Date. Determines members entitled to meeting notice and eligibility to vote.

Tuesday, April 11 ? Mail Notice of Annual Meeting, Candidate Statements and Secret Ballot. Civil code requires they be sent out at least 30 days prior to the meeting date, which is May 12.

Monday, May 8 ? Last day it’s recommended a homeowner mail a ballot.

Thursday, May 11 at 8 a.m. ? Annual Meeting of the Members and Election of Directors in the Holiday Bay Room at the Lodge.

Saturday, May 13 ? Alternate Adjourned Annual Meeting Date (time to be determined) if quorum is not met on May 11.