Eighty-three golfers participated in the Canyon Lake Men's Golf Club Sweetheart Tournament on February 12. The tournament was followed by lunch and the announcement of the winners. Travis and Valerie Montgomery were named "Sweetheart Couple."

The winners are as follows:

A Flight Gross1st–Marilyn Bridges, Marcus Schonabaum, Anita Fairfield and Steve McCain A Flight Net1st–Kourtney George, Nick George, Denise Russel and Jeff Russel2nd–Gary Murphy, Merilyn Murphy, Mike Spencer and Patricia Spencer3rd–Fran Pothier, Barbara Spraul, Rocky Rogers and Jeannette WilliamsB Flight Gross1st–Chuck Furry, Ura Furry, Ina Pickard, and Robert Pickard

B Flight Net1st–Steve Spaeth, Lorrie Sjomeling, Chuck Hudson and Linda Hudson2nd–Rick Halsey, Dawn Haggerty, Philip Coughlin and Joanna Spiller3rd–Alice Ramirez, Carlos John Ramirez, Jeff Reams and Karen ReamsC Flight GrossJames Paulis, Carol R Paulis, Linda Kielty and Roger KieltyC Flight Net1st–Rose Hanover, Harold Larson, Darlene Ann Crinio and Tom Furman2nd–Lee Lilly, Clair Bond, Bob Clow and Ellie Clow3rd–Mimi La Rosa, Vince La Rosa, Darlene Cortez and Ed Cortez

The Canyon Lake Men's Golf Club Spring Kick Off Tournament will be held March 18 and 19 with an 8 a.m. shotgun start on both days. The format is Partners Best Ball both days. The tournament also serves as the CLMGC's SCGA tournament qualifier.