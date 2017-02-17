The Canyon Lake Woman's Club (CLWC) is gearing up for their April 28 annual Fashion Show at the Lodge. This year's theme is "Once Upon a Time." Due to the popularity of allowing people who bought an entire table (8 seats) to dress it up in keeping with the theme, the club has decided to allow it again this year.

Tickets are $45, half of which is tax deductible. Tickets will be sold at the POA Office, Coldwell Banker and Pack, Wrap and Post in the Towne Center. Tickets also will be sold at the club's monthly meetings.

The pre-party cocktail party fundraisers, a big part of the fashion show, are underway. These parties are held at members' homes and are the kick-off parties that lead up to the fashion show. Some of the pre-parties are for ladies only; others are for both ladies and gentlemen. Guests do not have to be a member of CLWC to attend.

A $10 ticket at the door includes themed appetizers, alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink of choice and an entry into the grand prize drawing with $2,500 in cash prizes. Additional drinks will be available.

The themes for these parties are in keeping with the overall theme of the Fashion Show. Costumes are not mandatory but are encouraged.

The funds raised at these parties go toward the final total of the annual Fashion Show. Last year the Fashion Show raised $19,000, a hefty chunk of the over $35,000 the club gave away to local charities and in the form of scholarships to girls who live in Canyon Lake. Last year's pre-party theme was "At the Movies," which included parties centered around M.A.S.H., Las Vegas, Gone with the Wind and Austin Powers to name a few.

The first of this year's pre-parties was held Wednesday, January 25 at the home of Cindy Jacobs. The theme was "A Gathering of the Enchanted Fairies." Attendees enjoyed toadstool cupcakes, dainty sandwiches and a signature fairy elixir cocktail. Fashion Show Chair Lyne Hall says, " Everyone had a great time chatting with old friends and making some new ones.

The club has four more pre-parties leading up to the Fashion Show. The next pre-party will be held this evening, Friday, February 24, at 6 p.m. at the home of Alexis and Steven Prince. The theme is “Alice in Wonderland” and gentlemen are invited. To RSVP, call Alexis at 714-609-9408.

The “Peter Pan” theme party will be held on Thursday, March 23, at 3 p.m. at the home of Daryl France. This party is for ladies only. To RSVP, call Daryl at 951-723-2688.

Sally Wedehaus will be hosting “The Dancing Princesses” theme party at her home on Thursday, April 6, at 3 p.m. This party is for ladies only. To RSVP, call Sally at 951-244-2120.

Barbara Duncan will host the “Beauty and the Beast” theme party at her home on Friday, April 14, at 6 p.m. Gentlemen are invited. To RSVP, call Barbara at 951-415-9098.

Anyone attending a pre-party is asked to contact the hostess, as food is always provided and it's nice to have a head count.

Lyne says, "These parties are held at the homes of club members and are a great way to get to know everyone, not to mention it’s also for a worthwhile cause." For more information, call Lyne at 951-244-2101.