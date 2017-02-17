On February 13, the POA submitted to the City revised Pickleball plans for 4 permanent Pickleball courts in the lower-level parking lot at East Port Park The revised plans include the addition of landscape and irrigation.

In 2015, POA Board members and staff investigated the possibility of building designated pickleball courts adjacent to the Lodge. When those projects were denied after bids came in over budget, the next best thing was to re-strip one of the current tennis courts and put in temporary nets that can be removed when the Tennis Club needs the court for tournaments.

In 2016, the POA began looking at new locations for pickleball courts. On July 13, 2016 pre-application plans were submitted to the City of Canyon Lake for possible locations for permanent courts.

On December 21, 2016, the POA submitted plans to the City for four permanent pickleball courts at the lower level of East Port Park near the boat launch parking area.

On January 11, 2017, the City requested corrections from the first submission in December. The POA is working on these corrections and will resubmit to the City for review once these corrections are made

Pickleball is currently played on Tennis Court No. 6. Play is on a first-come first-served basis.

The Pickleball Club's social play days are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 9 to 11 a.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. Open play is Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m. with one court being reserved for beginners and clinics. Social Mixers are held monthly on the third Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. For more information, call Terry Loy at 951-244-6864 or Sandy Kan at 951-244-4259.

Pickleball is a racquet sport that combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong. It is played wit a paddle and a baseball size wiffleball. According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association's 2015 Participant Report, pickleball participations was at 2.46 million in 2014. For more information about pickleball, visit the USA Pickleball Association website at usapa.org