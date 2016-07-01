Weather statistics are provided by Pat Elliano from his weather station in Canyon Lake. Data is from February 15 to February 21.
High temperature this week: 74
High temperature last week: 72
High temperature this time last year: 82
Low temperature this week: 37
Low temperature last week: 40
Low temperature this time last year: 43
Rain this week: “1.08”
Rain last week: 0.28"
Rain this week last year: 0.14"
Rainfall since July 1, 2016: 11.94"
Rainfall last week: 10.58"
Rainfall by this time last year: 5.75"
Peak wind speed this week: 21/SSE
Peak wind speed last week: 17/N
Peak wind speed at this time last year: 28/NNW
Lake level this week: 1381.64'
Lake level last week: 1381.40'
Lake level this time last year: 1381.72'
Dam spillway level: 1381.76'
Dam spillway level last week: 1381.76'
Dam spillway level this week: 1381.76'
Lake temperature this week: 52
Lake temperature last week: 53
Lake temperature this time last year: 57