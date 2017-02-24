Cora is a red and white two-year-old unaltered Chihuahua Terrier. Her caretakers say she is a spunky girl who has lots of energy to play. She is good with both dogs and kids. Cora needs to be fixed before going to her "fur"ever home.

Her Intake number is 330025. Her reference picture number is 1447.

Joey is an unaltered ten-month-old medium-hair domestic. His caretakers say he is very affectionate and gets along with other cats and kids. He is litter-box trained. He is ready to go to his "fur"ever home but will need to be fixed first.

His intake number is 335799. His reference picture number is 2597.

All dog and cat adoption fees include a microchip, basic shelter vaccines (excluding rabies) and a free veterinarian check-up. All cats/kittens, pitbulls and Chihuahua adoptions are just $5 (spay/neuter fees, if applicable, are additional).

To adopt either of these pets, contact Animal Friends of the Valleys (AFV) at 951-674-0618. The shelter is located at 33751 Mission Trail in Wildomar. Hours of operation are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The shelter offers animals for adoption as well as providing animal control and spay/neuter services.

? AFV has a spay and neuter clinic and also offers vaccinations and microchip implants at the old shelter location, 29001 Bastron Ave. in Lake Elsinore. It is open Mondays and Thursdays only. For an appointment, call 951-674-7729 (SPAY) or 951-374-3491.

? Residents can help save animals that would otherwise be put down by providing temporary housing through AFV's foster program.

Visit animalfriendsofthevalleys.com to view available animals, for more information or to make a gift that can be designated for litter or canned wet food with a personal note in the section provided, or call 951-471-8344. AFV wishes to thank everyone for their help with supporting homeless animals.