The Canyon Lake Chamber of Commerce is an association of businesses and individuals organized to encourage a strong local economy and quality of life by promoting and advancing the community, civic, cultural and educational development of the Canyon Lake area while providing a valuable forum for issues affecting local commerce and the general well-being of the community. For more information, contact Chamber Executive Director Alison Burrafato at 951-244-6124.

Annual Golf Tournament

The annual Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament, benefiting Junior Golf at the Canyon Lake Country Club, will be held on Saturday, May 20, at 10 a.m. This year's tournament will be a Las Vegas Scramble. Registration forms are available at the Chamber Office, Pack, Wrap & Post and Golf Pro Shop at the Country Club. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Alison Burrafato at 951-244-6124.

After the tournament, the Chamber will hold its 1st annual Ball Drop. Balls will drop from the sky with one winner whose ball lands at the bottom of the cup. Winner will receive 50 percent of the pot, up to $5,000. Winner need not be present. Golf balls are $10 each and can be purchased at the Chamber Office, Pack, Wrap & Post and Golf Pro Shop at the Country Club.

New Members

The Canyon Lake Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome new Chamber members:

Pulido Cleaning & Restoration, Matthew Svendsen of Exit Blue Water Realty, Shannon Coombs of Guild Mortgage, Robbie Motter of NAFE (National Association of Female Executives), Dr. Kim’s Acupuncture and Canyon Fitness Center

Chamber Board

The 2017 Chamber Board of Directors are: President Jim Randle, Secretary Debby Gagnon, Treasurer Jennie Ehrenkranz, Directors Dolores Badillo, Mike Irvin, Jeanne O’Dell, Matthew Svendsen, Ria Riley and Barry Walker.

Toastmasters Club

The Canyon Lake Chamber of Commerce Toastmasters Club meets every Tuesday, 12:05 to 1:05 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall. The group works on public speaking and leadership skills. For more information, call Maureen Smith at 951-566-7185.