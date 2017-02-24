Ready, set, glow! The Family Matters Club invites residents to its third annual Glow-in-the-Dark Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 1, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Holiday Harbor. The evening will start with games and crafts followed by a glow-in-the-dark egg hunt on the grass area. Food and snacks will be available for purchase. The Family Matters Club says residents can look forward to a few other surprises too.

A wristband is required to participate in the games and Easter egg hunt. The cost is $5 per wristband.

The club has other upcoming events residents may want to save the date for. On March 15, the club is having a meet-up at Buddies Pizza, 2503E. Lakeshore Dr., Lake Elsinore. The children and their parents will be able to make their own mini pizza for $5. The cost includes a drink. For more information about this meet-up, contact Wendy Duran at clfmclub@aol.com.

The club will be hosting a Family Comedy Club Night at the Lodge on Sunday, April 23, at 6 p.m. Stand-up comedian Justin Berkman will headlining. Justin is a fixture at the top comedy clubs in Los Angeles. He also has hosted events for the Children's Hospital Los Angeles and entertained U.S. troops in 16 countries.

Tickets for Family Comedy Club Night are $15 for adults; $8 for kids. Food will be available for purchase. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 714-394-4885.

The Family Matters Club is open to all residents, young and old, kids or no kids. Monthly meetings are held the first day of the month. The club puts on several events throughout the year to benefit the community and to raise funds for future events and provide philanthropic donations. For more information, call 714-394-4885.