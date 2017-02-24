Senator Jeff Stone invites constituents to meet with him and his staff members for coffee and conversation on Friday, March 10, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at The Shamrock Irish Pub & Eatery in Murrieta.

The event is free and open to the public. Coffee and doughnuts will be provided.

Senator Stone says he is looking forward to holding these events monthly. "This gives me a great opportunity to meet with people in an informal setting and find out what's on their minds," said Senator Stone. "It's usually best to get away from Sacramento to find out what's really going on."

The Senator will offer details of the legislative package he recently submitted, which includes bills to help students, veterans and emergency responders. The Senator's staff will be available to answer questions and help residents with issues involving state agencies.

For more information call the Senator's office in Murrieta at 951-894-3530.