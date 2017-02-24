Frank Robert Kuehn, 89, of Canyon Lake, California died at home on February 18, 2017, due to complications of COPD.

Frank was an only child of Robert and Nellie (Hart) born June 20, 1927 in Detroit, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife Jackie and her two daughters: Dian Blois and Laurel Knight, and his two children: Gretchen Andrews and Mark Kuehn. He leaves behind four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Frank joined the Marines in 1945, right out of High School. When ready for active duty the war ended. He was honorably discharged in August 1946.

Frank spent the bulk of his working life at Ford Motor Company, which afforded him many opportunities to travel to many parts of the world He enjoyed skiing and golf and was active in several service clubs such as Lions and CLAMS following his retirement.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley (Pett) in 2000. His passing leaves a huge hole in all of his family's hearts.

There will be a private service at the Riverside Veterans Memorial Cemetery, the time and date to be determined.