James “Jim” Medford passed away Friday, February 10, 2017 in Menifee, California. Jim was born in Ardmore, Oklahoma, on January 26, 1925.

Jim married Anna Jo Bond on September 1, 1945. They were married for 64 years until Jo's passing in 2009. They had three children: Linda Admorde and James and Richard Medford; four grandchildren: Michael Phillips, Heather Pittard and Matthew and Ryan Medford; and four great grandchildren: Ethan and Rylan Phillips and Mackenzie and Savanna Pittard.

Jim and Jo moved to Canyon Lake in 1981. Both were active in the Lion and Lioness Clubs and many other community activities. In 1982, after more than 35 years in various management positions with McDonnell Douglas, Jim retired. In 1984, Jim joined Coldwell Banker as an associate broker.

Jim was a remarkable man with a strong spirit, which helped him live to the age of 92. He was loved very much by his large family and group of friends and will truly be missed by all who knew him.

There will be a celebration of Jim's life on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 12 p.m. at Canyon Lake Community Church, 30515 Railroad Canyon Rd., Canyon Lake, California 92587