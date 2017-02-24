Golfers are invite to mark their calendars for the Jr. Women's Clubs 8th annual Charity Golf Tournament on Saturday, April 22, at the Canyon Lake Golf Course. This event is open to the public.

The tournament begins at 11 a.m. with registration, putting contest and driving range warm-up. A cocktail reception begins at 5 p.m. followed by dinner, awards, raffle and auction at 6 p.m.

Registration is $100 per player; Canyon Lake Golf Course members pay only $60. Registration includes rounds of golf, golf cart and dinner. The cost to attend dinner only is $20. Completed registration form and payment should be mailed by April 1 to: Canyon Lake Jr. Women's Club, attention Charity Golf Tournament, 23066-6 Canyon Lake Drive, Canyon Lake, CA 92587. Checks should be made payable to Canyon Lake JWC.

Complimentary contests include "Longest Drive," "Putting," “Hole-in-One” and "Closest to the Pin."

There are opportunities to participate in this fundraising event by sponsoring a hole or tee, donating items for the prize drawing and auction, and of course, playing. Sponsorship opportunities are available and range from donating an item for the auction to sponsoring contests and tees.

Proceeds from this event go toward JWC's yearly scholarship program. Scholarships are awarded to outstanding high school seniors who are residents of Canyon Lake.

The purpose of JWC is to raise money for the youth in the community, provide assistance for families in need, provide local students with scholarships and provide safe playground equipment for Canyon Lake parks. JWC accomplishes these goals through the many fundraisers it puts on throughout the year.

For more information about the tournament, call Event Coordinator Kristin Grebe at 951-226-6095, email canyonakejwc@gmail.com or visit canyonlakejwc.org.