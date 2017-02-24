The Canyon Lake Lions Club is sponsoring its 27th annual Charity Golf Tournament on Thursday, April 6, at the Canyon Lake Golf Course.

Two different games are available. A four-person scramble is open to all players with or without a handicap. Players can pick their own foursome or be assigned to a foursome.

The alternate game is a Pro-Am event open to all players with a handicap. Three amateurs will be paired with two pros for a team in a two-best ball format; one-best ball from the amateurs and one best-ball from the pros. Deadline for entry is March 31.

The cost to enter is $60 and includes banquet and awards. Green fees are $29; cart fee is $15. To register, contact Lion Phil Coughlin at 951-805-0223 or Golf Pro Pat Kemball at 951-246-1782, co-chairs for this event. Entry forms are available in the Golf Pro Shop at the Country Club.

For a $5 donation, anyone landing in the small circle on hole 15 in a one shot will receive $50 or $25 for landing in either the smaller or larger circle. There will be a putting contest, a longest drive between two lines on hole 14 for both men and women and for a $2 donation an opportunity to get a prize for the closest to the pin on holes 2,8,11 and 17.

Sponsorships are being sought for tee signs, green signs, longest drive and putting contest. For sponsorship information, contact Phil Coughlin at 951-805-0223. Organizers say this is an excellent opportunity to advertise one's business while helping a great organization. Canyon Lake Golf Carts & Motorsports is sponsoring a hole-in-one prize for hole 11.

This annual charity event has earned over $225,000 over the past 26 years for Lion charities, such as Guide Dogs of the Desert, Canine Companions, Friends in Sight, City of Hope, Loma Linda Eye Center, Loma Linda Ronald McDonald House, disaster relief all over the world and many organization in Canyon Lake.