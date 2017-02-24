The Canyon Lake Woman's Cub is offering scholarships to high school senior girls as well as to women who are pursuing continuing education. Information and applications are available at various high school career centers and at canyonlakewomansclub.com. The application deadline is April 19, 2017. For additional information, call Leslie Zack Brand at 909-957-4247.

The Woman's Club is a philanthropic organization that meets monthly on the third Wednesday in the Holiday Bay Room at the Lodge. Vendor hour is from 9 to 10 a.m.; meeting is at 10 a.m. There is a speaker every month followed by lunch. Lunch is $14. Reservations can be made through the club's website. For membership information, contact Sue Collins at suecollinsrealtor@gmail.com.

The Canyon Lake 9ers Golf Club is currently accepting applications for its 2017 Golf Scholarship. All students are encouraged to apply. Applications are available in the Canyon Lake Golf Pro Shop and at Temescal Canyon High School. The deadline is April 7, 2017. The scholarship will be presented at the high school's awards ceremony in May.

The 9ers Golf Club is a member of the Women's Southern California Golf Association. Ladies who are interested in playing golf and making new friends are invited to play with the 9ers Golf Club; all levels of golfers are welcome. The club meets on Thursdays in the Magnolia Room at the Country Club. In the fall and winter the club meets at 9:30 a.m. and tee off at 10 a.m. In the spring and summer the club meets at 8 a.m. and tee off at 8:30 a.m. For more information, call Linda Kielty at 951-746-2250.

The Jr. Women's Club scholarships are available to graduating seniors, both male and female, who plan on continuing their education. Continuing education can be in the form of four-year or two-year universities, vocational schools, institutes and academies. The scholarships are open to Canyon Lake residents only. Private school students are welcome to apply. The application can be picked up through high school counselors at Temescal Canyon, Lakeside and Elsinore High Schools, or by emailing Scholarship Chairperson Shannon Anderson at avalon.monroe@gmail.com. Applications are due by April 18, 2017.

The Jr. Women's Club is a philanthropic group of women whose primary focus is on the youth of Canyon Lake. Committees of volunteers are responsible for the Easter Carnival, Charity Golf Tournament, Renaissance Fair, Holiday Boutique, and Christmas Tree Lighting. The club also donates to school programs, the Canyon Lake library, playground equipment, kids sports, families in need, H.O.P.E, Animal Friends of the Valley and various sponsorships.

The Canyon Lake Yacht Club announces its scholarship program, open to high shcool seniors who reside in Canyon Lake and attend a local high school. Applications will be available in high school career centers after March 8. Application deadline is April 19. For more information, contact Karen Doherty at 951-244-8440.

The Canyon Lake Yacht Club is open to all residents. Boat ownership is not a criterion for membership. Annual membership is $15. Meetings are held on the fourth Thursday of the month in the Holiday Bay Room at the Lodge; cocktail hour is 5 p.m., dinner is 6 p.m., meeting begins at 7 p.m. Dinner is $15. Members enjoy fun events throughout the year, including the Moonlight Cruise, Progressive Dinner and Parade of Lights. For membership information, call Membership Chair Mary Jane Kelly at 951-244-1768 or Commodore Dave Dain at 714-580-9358.