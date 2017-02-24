This section contains information on local activities and items of interest to Canyon Lake residents. Information should be submitted to news@goldingpublications.com no later than 3 p.m. Monday.

Pet First Aid/CPCR

A pet first aid and CPCR class is being offered on Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus. The cost is $79 per person. Participants must register by March 31. For more information, visit petsafetycrusader.com or call 818-951-7962.

Veteran Job Fair

The State of California Employment Development Department, in partnership with the Inland Empire Veterans Employment Committee, the City of Ontario and the Counties of Riverside, will be holding the 39th annual Honor A Hero/Hire a Veteran Job and Resource Fair on Thursday, May 11, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ontario Convention Center, 2000 E. Convention Center Way, Ontario. This is a free event for veteran//veteran spouse job seekers. This year, job seekers will be able to meet with over 110 employers, supportive services providers and local training institutions. To register, visit https://goo.gl/VbHOx1.

Lioness Bingo

The Lioness Club continues to hold Bingo on the first and third Sunday of every month from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Senior Center. Due to State Law, Bingo is limited to those over the age of 18. Admission to Bingo is $10 for a 6-sheet set. Special games are available for $1. each. For those wishing to attend Bingo from outside the community, it is necessary to call Nancy Coughlin at 951-805-0543 or Joanna Spiller at 951-244-1553 for gate entrance.

CLAWS Bunco

Canyon Lake women are invited to attend the Canyon Lake Association of Women (CLAWS) group bunco on the second Wednesday of the month in the Magnolia Room at the Country Club. The cost is $10 per player; games begin at 3 p.m. Participants are asked to bring canned and packaged food for the community cupboard. For more information, call Rose Hanover at 951-244-6109.

Caregivers Connection

Caregivers Connection offers an opportunity for caregivers to share common problems, needs and experiences. Anyone caring for a loved one for illnesses such as dementia, Alzheimer's, stroke, heart issues or Parkinson's is welcome to attend.

The group meets in room 6 at Canyon Lake Community Church on the second and fourth Monday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. The next meeting is February 27. It will be a regular meeting with a pot-luck lunch. For more information about this support group, contact facilitator Jo Ann Wickerath at 951-679-7736 or assistant facilitator Bev Haney at 951-244-8711.

Coffee with Nancy

Residents are invited to meet with Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District Division 1 Director Nancy Horton, a Canyon Lake resident, the last Tuesday of every month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Sports Stop. The coffee is complimentary. Nancy is available to talk about changing guidelines for water conservation, answer questions about conservation rebates and the district’s water rates, etc. Residents are invited to bring their water bill for clarification of costs.

Celebrate Recovery

Celebrate Recovery is a program that teaches and gives one tools on how to address their hurts, habits, and hang-ups so that they can move forward and find their purpose and a life filled with joy. Participants discover that they are not alone in what they are going through and find people to walk alongside them. Celebrate Recovery meets on Sundays at 6 p.m. in Building C at Canyon Lake Community Church.

Needlework Group

Residents are invited to bring their knitting and crocheting supplies and projects to the Senior Center on Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information, call Betty Cannavino at 951-244-4126.

Sewing, Quilting Group

Residents are invited to the Senior Center for sewing and quilting every Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bring a project and sewing machine or just visit and check it out. For more information, call Terri Ireland at 951-246-2571.

MOPS

Mother of Preschoolers (MOPS) meet on the first and third Tuesdays at 9 a.m. at Canyon Lake Community Church. MOPS seeks to support mothers during the early years of their Children's lives. By connecting with other moms and mentor moms, craft projects and guest speakers, women are encouraged in their physical, emotional and spiritual journeys. Childcare is provided.

The moms fellowship over hot coffee and warm breakfast, then enjoy a speaker or craft. Those desiring “coffee talk” are invited to contact Melissa Roberts at 951-757-6010.

MOMS Next

MOMS Next is an open group, accepting place for all mothers of school age kids to come, just as they are, to experience authentic community, personal, growth, practical help and spiritual hope. Moms Next meet on the second and fourth Tuesdays from 9 to 11 a.m. at Canyon Lake Community Church.

Genealogy Research

The Lake Elsinore Genealogical Society (LEGS) meets monthly on the second Thursday (except for July and August) from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Mission Trail Community Library, 34303 Mission Trail in Wildomar. Visitors and guests are welcome. For more information, contact Candy Petersen at jandcpetersen@roadunner.com or 951-246-2028, or visit bakerfamily.org/legs.

Breast Cancer Resources

Bosom Buddies is a breast cancer support group in Canyon Lake led by Janelle Basham and Kimberly Slingerland. The pair mentor, educate and support newly diagnosed breast cancer patients during their breast cancer journey. For more information, visit www.CLBosomBuddies.com and Canyon Lake Bosom Buddies Facebook page.

Michelle's Place is a breast cancer resource center serving this area, located at 27645 Jefferson Ave., Ste. 117, in Temecula. The center's mission is to provide emotional and educational support to those touched with breast cancer and facilitate breast health care services. Regular hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Learn about available services and resources at michellesplace.org or 951-699-5455.

Menifee Valley Historical Museum

The Menifee Valley Historical Museum contains displays about Canyon Lake history, provided by Canyon Lake pioneers Don and Elinor Martin. The museum is open Sundays, from 1 to 4 p.m. Don and Elinor sometimes serve as docents. It's located in the old Menifee Elementary School on Garbani Rd. in Menifee.

Host Families Sought

ASSE International Student Exchange Programs, in cooperation with area high schools, is looking for local families to host boys and girls between the ages of 15 to 18 from a variety of countries: Norway, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Japan, to name a few.

ASSE students are enthusiastic and excited to experience American culture while they practice their English. They also love to share their own culture and language with their host families.

The exchange students have pocket money for personal expenses and full health, accident and liability insurance. ASSE students are selected based on academics and personality, and host families can choose their student from a wide variety of backgrounds, countries and personal interests.

To become an ASSE host family or to learn more, contact 1-800-733-2773 or visit www.host.asse.com to begin a host family application.

Steering Wheel Covers

The Lioness Club offers custom-made steering wheel covers made of many different materials and patterns, which keep steering wheels from becoming too hot to handle. They also work well during cold weather. The price is $8 for one, $15 for two. The profits from this project go to one of the Lioness Club’s ongoing philanthropic projects. To purchase, call Laverne Cann at 951-244-5715.

Clothing Wanted

A couple in Canyon Lake regularly makes deliveries of food and clothing to the Riverside City Mission where the needs of the hungry and homeless are continuous. Donations can be dropped off at the Coldwell Banker office in the Towne Center at 31620 Railroad Canyon Rd.

Farmers Market

The Farmers Market operates every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the upper section of the Towne Center parking lot. It features fresh produce, handcrafted items, vendor merchandise and freshly prepared food.