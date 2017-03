RFP

The POA is soliciting proposals from qualified security firms to provide professional Community Patrol services for the Association. Interested parties should submit a bid to the POA by 3 p.m. on March 23. For more information, visit canyonlakepoa.com.

St. Patrick's Day Party

The Country Club is hosting an all day St. Patrick's Day party on Friday, March 17, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. This event will include music, Irish food, green beer, drink specials and Cornhole games on the patio throughout the day. The evening's entertainment includes a DJ starting at 6 p.m. This event is open to non-residents. All ages welcome; attendees must be 21 or over to sit at the bar. To RSVP, call 951-246-1773.

Board Meeting

The next Regular Session Board Meeting is Tuesday, March 7. Agendas are posted on the POA website four days in advance of the meeting. Meetings are broadcasted live; channel 39 for Verizon Cable subscribers, channel 29 for Spectrum Cable subscribers.

POA PEG Channels

The POA broadcasts Regular Session Board Meetings, regular updates and news on the City of Canyon Lake's Public, Educational and Government (PEG) channels; channel 39 for Verizon Cable subscribers, channel 29 for Spectrum Cable subscribers.

Budget Workshops

Residents are invited to attend this year's Budget Workshop where residents can learn more about the 2018 Fiscal Year's Budget. The next Workshops will be held on Wednesday, March 1, at 6 p.m. in the Holiday Bay Room at the Lodge.

Repairs Needed?

The POA Operations Department requests that members let them know if they see safety issues or a need for repairs at any of the common areas in the community. To report safety issues or repairs needed, call Operations at 951-244-6841, ext. 510.

Guest Call-in App

The DwellingLIVE app for iOS and Android users allows members to easily manage guest lists and account information from their mobile device. To get this free app, members should search “DwellingLIVE” in the app store from their phone. Members will need to know their login email and password to sign up.

POA Text Alerts

Residents can sign up to receive text alerts from the POA by texting ALLPOA 25827.

Happy Camp Gas Dock

The Boat Gas Dock at Happy Camp is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It closes for lunch from noon to 12:45 p.m.

Monthly Assessments

Members who choose to pay their assessments monthly pay $247.00 per month ($237.00 plus $10.00 installment charge). Members who choose to have monthly assessments automatically debited from a checking account via the Automatic Payment Service (APS) pay $242 per month ($237 plus a $5.00 installment charge). To sign up for APS, visit the Member Services office and bring a voided check. The APS form must be completed by the 25th of the current month in order to take effect for the following month.

Lake Lease Updates

The POA Lake Lease website has been updated with two case filings regarding the CLPOA v. EVMWD Case No. RIC 1504034. To see filings, letters to membership and latest news about the lake lease, visit the www.canyonlakepoa.com/latest-updates.

Sunday Brunch Changes

Sunday Brunch is offered once a month on select dates from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. An a la carte breakfast menu is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Sundays brunch is not offered.

Adult brunch price is $24.95 per person; $12.95 for children ages 8 to 13 and free for children seven and younger with a paid adult. Unlimited champagne is available for $7 for adults 21 years and older. For brunch dates, visit the Lighthouse website at canyonlakelighthouse.com.

Facebook and Instagram

The POA has an official Instagram account, @canyonlakepoa. Also look for #canyonlakecares #alittlebitofparadise and #canyonlakeca hashtags. To connect with the POA on Facebook, visit facebook.com/canyonlakepoa.

Pre-printed Guest Passes

Members can request pre-printed guest passes for parties of ten or more people. For pre-printed guest passes, submit first and last names of guests, event date and member's name, tract/lot and phone number to Member Services at least one week in advance.

Gift Cards

The POA is offering gift cards that can be used at the Country Club, Golf Pro Shop and Golf Course, Lighthouse Restaurant and Bar and for POA merchandise such as license plate frames. They can be purchased in any custom amount. The gift cards can not used for paying citations, registration or POA dues.

Sunday Funday

The Country Club offers a “Sunday Funday Endless Bloody Mary Bar” on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The price is $13.50 per person.

Pool

The pool will reopen around mid-March.

POA Newsletter

The POA's Canyon Lake Living monthly newsletter is being delivered as an insert in The Friday Flyer. Residents who currently receive The Friday Flyer will find the monthly newsletter as an insert on the last Friday of each month for the upcoming month. Members can still pick-up a hard copy of the newsletter at the POA Office, or at the Lodge, Senior Center and Country Club. To receive the newsletter electronically, sign up at canyonlakepoa.com/news-room/canyon-lake-living.

Lock Vehicles

Community Patrol reminds residents to double-check their vehicle doors and windows each evening and be sure alarm systems are activated. Records show most thefts from vehicles in Canyon Lake occur because doors were left unlocked or windows left open. They also advise residents to not leave items of value in front yards or driveways. Open cars and valuables left outside can lead to “crimes of opportunity” that can be easily prevented. If a crime is in progress, call 9-1-1 before calling Community Patrol at 951-244-6841, ext. 410.

Gate Procedure Modified

In an effort to streamline access into the community, the POA has modified the entrance process. Effective November 4, the POA has revised the entrance procedure to allow returning guests with valid guest passes to use the decal lane for access at all gates.

Member Services Hours

Member Services is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The POA office is closed on Sunday.

Lighthouse Hours

Monday through Thursday: 5 to 9 p.m.

Friday: 5 to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday Brunch: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday Dinner: 3 to 8 p.m.

The Bar and Lounge will remain open for one hour after the restaurant closes; however, the kitchen will be closed so food service will not be available. For more information, visit www.canyonlakelighthouse.com.

POA Exercise Classes

Classes can be purchased at Member Services or the Pool Office. Instructors cannot accept payment. To learn more about each class, visit canyonlakepoa.com or contact the Activities Department at 951-244-6841, ext. 618.

? Funk Fitness meets Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. and Thursday evening at 7:15 p.m. in the Holiday Bay Room at the Lodge. Cost is $35 for five classes; $70 for 11 classes.

? Zumba meets Monday and Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Holiday Bay Room. Cost is $25 for five classes; $40 for 10 classes.

? Evening Yoga meets Monday at 7 p.m. in the Holiday Bay Room. Cost is $25 for five classes; $40 for 10 classes.

? Morning Yoga meets Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Sunset Beach Room at the Lodge. Cost is $25 for five classes; $40 for 10.

? Line Dancing ? Beginning meets Tuesday at 2 p.m.; Intermediate meets Wednesday at 3 p.m. in the Holiday Bay Room. Cost is $20 for five classes; $40 for 10.

? Dancercise meets Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the Pool View Room at the Lodge. This class is free.

Security Concerns

The POA has a new security email address for residents who wish to provide feedback on Community Patrol services. The POA wants to hear from residents, whether it's a compliment, complaint or a concern about security. The new email address, security@canyonlakepoa.com, is a non-emergency, no-reply email address.

Residents are reminded that Community Patrol is to assist residents with non-emergency Incidents, such as POA Rules and Regulations violations. Community Patrol can be reached at 951-244-6841, ext. 410. For matters pertaining to the law and duties regularly carried out by peace officers, call the Riverside Sheriff's Office (RSO) non-emergency number at 951-776-1099. For emergencies, call 911.

Community Patrol can assist wit the following non-emergency incidents:

Loud noise complaints

Barking dogs or loose dogs

Speeding and traffic sign violations

Vehicle accidents

Motorcycle riding In community

Golf carts violating Rules and Regulations

Vandalism to POA property

Illegal fishing

For more information or to speak with management, call the Director of Security, Jay Cregeen, at 951-244-6841, ext. 411 or the POA Sr. Member Services Manager, Cory Gorham, at 951-244-6841, ext. 311.