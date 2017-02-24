Residents are invited to test their trivia skills during the new Bar Trivia Night at the Lodge on March 9 and 23 from 7 to 9 p.m.

This 21 years old and older event is hosted by local entertainer and quizmaster Aprile Deanne, who challenges the crowd with fun, entertaining pop culture trivia. Bar Trivia is played in teams of one to four players. The more players, the better a team's odds are of winning.

There are six rounds of trivia with questions on topics ranging from sports to music to art and science. The last round has a bonus question, which could add or subtract ten points, pushing teams ahead or behind of other teams.

Cell phones, reference material and shouting out answers are not allowed.

Prizes are given to the first and second place teams. Aprile also gives away a raffle prize during the game.

"Bring your teams and join in on the fun. This is a new great way to meet your neighbors. Arrive a little early for a good seat and to enjoy some food," says the quizmaster. The reigning champs are Lyne Hall and her family members. They've won first place at three previous Bar Trivia Nights. Who will be the next winner?