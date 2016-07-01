Edition
March 3, 2017

Canyon Lake

Weather Conditions

36° F

Fair

Weather

Rainbow over East Bay Credit: sparrow Greene
Weather statistics are provided by Pat Elliano from his weather station in Canyon Lake. Data is from February 22 to February 28.

High temperature this week: 60

High temperature last week: 74

High temperature this time last year: 86

Low temperature this week: 31

Low temperature last week: 37

Low temperature this time last year: 43

Rain this week: “0.56”

Rain last week: 1.08"

Rain this week last year: 0.00"

Rainfall since July 1, 2016: 12.5"

Rainfall last week: 11.94"

Rainfall by this time last year: 5.75"

Peak wind speed this week: 11/W

Peak wind speed last week: 21/SSE

Peak wind speed at this time last year: 15/NW

Lake level this week: 1381.90'

Lake level last week: 1381.64'

Lake level this time last year: 1381.80'

Dam spillway level: 1381.76'

Dam spillway level last week: 1381.76'

Dam spillway level this week: 1381.76'

Lake temperature this week: 53

Lake temperature last week: 52

Lake temperature this time last year: 58

