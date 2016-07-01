Weather statistics are provided by Pat Elliano from his weather station in Canyon Lake. Data is from February 22 to February 28.
High temperature this week: 60
High temperature last week: 74
High temperature this time last year: 86
Low temperature this week: 31
Low temperature last week: 37
Low temperature this time last year: 43
Rain this week: “0.56”
Rain last week: 1.08"
Rain this week last year: 0.00"
Rainfall since July 1, 2016: 12.5"
Rainfall last week: 11.94"
Rainfall by this time last year: 5.75"
Peak wind speed this week: 11/W
Peak wind speed last week: 21/SSE
Peak wind speed at this time last year: 15/NW
Lake level this week: 1381.90'
Lake level last week: 1381.64'
Lake level this time last year: 1381.80'
Dam spillway level: 1381.76'
Dam spillway level last week: 1381.76'
Dam spillway level this week: 1381.76'
Lake temperature this week: 53
Lake temperature last week: 52
Lake temperature this time last year: 58