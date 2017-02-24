The Canyon Lake Woman's Club (CLWC) is gearing up for its April 28 annual Fashion Show at the Lodge. This year's theme is "Once Upon a Time." The pre-party cocktail party fundraisers, a big part of the Fashion Show, are underway.

The pre-parties are held at members' homes and are the kick-off parties that lead up to the Fashion Show. The themes for these parties are in keeping with the overall theme of the Fashion Show. Costumes are not mandatory but are encouraged. Some of the pre-parties are for ladies only while others are for both ladies and gentlemen. Guests do not have to be a member of the CLWC to attend.

A $10 ticket at the door includes themed appetizers, alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink of choice and an entry into the grand prize drawing with $2,500 in cash prizes. The funds raised at the pre-parties go toward the final total of the annual Fashion Show. Last year the Fashion Show raised $19,000, a hefty chunk of the over $35,000 the club gave away to local charities and in the form of scholarships to girls who live in Canyon Lake.

The first of this year's pre-parties was held January 25 at the home of Cindy Jacobs. The theme was "A Gathering of the Enchanted Fairies." Attendees enjoyed toadstool cupcakes, dainty sandwiches and a signature fairy elixir cocktail. Fashion Show Chair Lyne Hall says, " Everyone had a great time chatting with old friends and making some new ones.

The second pre-party was held last Friday, February 24, at the home of Alexis and Steven Prince. The theme was "Alice in Wonderland."

The club has three more pre-parties leading up to the Fashion Show. The “Peter Pan” theme party will be held on Thursday, March 23, at 3 p.m. at the home of Daryl France. This pre-party is for ladies only. To RSVP, call Daryl at 951-723-2688.

Sally Wedehaus will be hosting “The Dancing Princesses” theme party at her home on Thursday, April 6, at 3 p.m. This party also is for ladies only. To RSVP, call Sally at 951-244-2120.

Barbara Duncan will host the “Beauty and the Beast” theme pre-party at her home on Friday, April 14, at 6 p.m. Gentlemen are invited. To RSVP, call Barbara at 951-415-9098.

Anyone attending a pre-party is asked to contact the hostess, as food is always provided and it's nice to have a head count. Lyne says, "These parties are held at the homes of club members and are a great way to get to know everyone, not to mention it’s also for a worthwhile cause." For more information, call Lyne at 951-244-2101.

Tickets to the April 28 Fashion Show are $45, half of which is tax deductible. Tickets are sold at the POA Office, Coldwell Banker, Pack, Wrap & Post and at the club's monthy meetings. Due to the popularity of allowing people who bought an entire table (8 seats) to dress it up in keeping with the theme, the club has decided to allow it again this year.