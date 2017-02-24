Edition
Women's Golf Club announces tournament winners

A Flight Gross winers: Marlene Cathro, Donna Nunes, Barbara Spraul and Maxine Whalen.

Credit: Linda Hudson

B Flight Gross winners: Darlene Cortez, Sandy Coleman, Jeannette Williams and Mary Burns.

Credit: Linda Hudson

C Flight Gross winners: Linda Johnson, Linda Kamashian, Anne Norris and Gail McCall.

Credit: Linda Hudson

The Women’s Golf Club’s Valentine Tournament, “Hugs & Kisses,” was a great success with 59 players enjoying the day; especially hole 12 where Golf Pro Pat Kemball hit the drives for each group. Instead of a circle hole there was a “Heart” hole.

Tournament winners were as follows:

A Flight

1st place Gross: Marlene Cathro, Donna Nunes, Barbara Spraul and Maxine Whalen.

1st place Net: Sue Sell, Norma Yarbrough, Linda Kielty and Gerry Meeks.

B Flight

1st place Gross: Darlene Cortez, Sandy Coleman, Jeannette Williams and Mary Burns.

1st place Net: Lou DeYoung, Ura Furry, Mimi LaRosa and Ina Pickard.

C Flight

1st place Gross: Linda Johnson, Linda Kamashian, Anne Norris and Gail McCall.

1st place Net: Alice Ramirez, Bonnie Harlow, Clair Bond & Barbara Horrigan.

The tournament committee would like to thank everyone involved, especially the Country Club staff and the Golf Pro Shop.

