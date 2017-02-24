The Women’s Golf Club’s Valentine Tournament, “Hugs & Kisses,” was a great success with 59 players enjoying the day; especially hole 12 where Golf Pro Pat Kemball hit the drives for each group. Instead of a circle hole there was a “Heart” hole.
Tournament winners were as follows:
A Flight
1st place Gross: Marlene Cathro, Donna Nunes, Barbara Spraul and Maxine Whalen.
1st place Net: Sue Sell, Norma Yarbrough, Linda Kielty and Gerry Meeks.
B Flight
1st place Gross: Darlene Cortez, Sandy Coleman, Jeannette Williams and Mary Burns.
1st place Net: Lou DeYoung, Ura Furry, Mimi LaRosa and Ina Pickard.
C Flight
1st place Gross: Linda Johnson, Linda Kamashian, Anne Norris and Gail McCall.
1st place Net: Alice Ramirez, Bonnie Harlow, Clair Bond & Barbara Horrigan.
The tournament committee would like to thank everyone involved, especially the Country Club staff and the Golf Pro Shop.